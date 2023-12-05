Yesterday was historic in the world of video games, since the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6which was actually expected to be revealed this Tuesday December 5th, but it had to be released due to something that can already be known as common in the industry, leaks. And regarding this issue, the developers themselves have shown to be disappointed at having had to advance something that was already scheduled days before.

Among those expressing their discontent are Javier Altmansenior animator Rockstar Games, who hoped to enjoy the moment with his co-workers and also know the opinion of the fans who have been waiting for the event for years. So it was a peak moment in the studio’s career, after all they always impose rules regarding technical advances, which more people in the business take as the way to go.

I was hoping to see this for the first time tomorrow along with my teammates and colleagues. I feel like we deserved that moment.

Many dismiss the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6since they mention it could basically be something minor in the industry, and that means that they have not precisely lived the moment 10 years ago when the previous video game was launched in the 2013. Added to that is that the animation looks next generation, so it is understandable that the creation team was affected, as they hoped that everyone would enjoy the video at the same time and of course, on their official channel. Youtube.

Remember that GTA 6 is launched in the year 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Although many of us enjoyed seeing the first images ahead of time, it is evident that Rockstar Games already had something else in mind after the reveal. It’s a shame that this happens to the most important video games in the industry.