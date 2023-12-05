Some films lose that anticipation and motivation in them, that waiting for them, and watching them, especially if you promised yourself the pleasure of watching a piece of art, because of the presence of a great director, such as “Sir Ridley Scott,” the author of the masterpieces “Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, The Martian” and others, and he He was nominated for three Oscars, but he did not win them for his films “Thelma and Louise,” “Gladiator,” and “Black Hawk Down,” and a more than wonderful actor, “Joaquim Fenix,” the owner of the masterpiece “Joker.” But the last film, “Napoleon,” which made me rush To enjoy its first showing, it was disappointing to many, and this judgment is not absolute, as in its corners and scenes there is a lot that is said, especially in some battles, and human situations, but in general, the movie “Napoleon” was not with the high degree of satisfaction that comes out of it, and the whole movie is in your head, It takes over your entire body, and you continue to rave about it for days. I felt that the film was cut from it in a way that contained violence and haste, and that it lacked that harmony and artistic harmony like the previous “Scott” films. Before the end of the film, some boredom seeped into the soul, and this is a point that is not in the work’s favor, and is a defect in it. I also felt that Napoleon’s multi-narrated story was lost during the two and a half hours of the film, even though the director said that he would show the film on digital platforms in approximately four hours, as if the film that was shown cinematically was the first part, and the other part was on the way. Napoleon’s character appeared unlike the image. Stereotypes of great leaders and famous people in history, and this is not a shame because the point of view of the writer, not the historian, and the point of view of the director, not the chief of staff of the imperial court, differs, and you want to present what is new in the artistic vision, so they presented that historical character, in my personal opinion, in a sophisticated, comic way, like a royal knife wound. But in the end, it is a deep wound. Otherwise, would it be possible for Napoleon to abandon his campaign against Egypt, which cost the French treasury a lot, and promised to bring a lot from Egypt, because his wife, Josephine, is cheating on him with a young officer, whose presence and influence in the film and on the course of the story’s events does not appear? Napoleon personally ignored him and did not discharge him or take revenge on him, because perhaps what he and his wife did was something that was common in France at that time. The scene of Napoleon in his last exile on the island of Saint Helena does not suggest the scale of that tragedy, the loss of that imperial crown and the historical glories of that Corsican officer who reached the rank of brigadier general in the military corps, and was crowned as Emperor of France and Europe, and who ruled most of Europe with his brothers, and whose death was due to stomach cancer. And not the epilepsy that had plagued him throughout his life.

The English were happy with the movie and what Napoleon appeared in in that position and scenes. The French laughed a lot at their pain, because he was not the Napoleon they knew, especially for the sake of realism. There is not a French word throughout the movie, even the chant of the revolting masses: Freedom for France, was in English, with an American accent.

The beautiful actor “Joaquim Fenix” remained, who appeared tired from the beginning of the film, and did not show his wonderful acting abilities in many of the scenes that passed half-heartedly, and did not add his genius to them, as if he was lost among the true personality of Napoleon; The cunning, the genius, the decisive, the weak, the foolish, the dreamer, the leader and the defeated, the frank non-French, the true Parisian, and his always imperfect and inferior feeling towards that high and heavy French royal crown!

“Napoleon” was lost in the film, just as that beautiful actor was lost in the historical and contradictory character of Napoleon.

#Napoleon…the #Englishman