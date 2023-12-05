GTA 6 between trailers, expectations, leaks and unshakable enthusiasm

Rockstar Games has finally released the first one trailer official of GTA 6and although things didn’t go exactly as expected, the die has now been cast: we met the new protagonists of the game and perceived the great ambitions of this project, welcomed byenthusiasm general.

Grand Theft Auto VI will aim to have as long a life as its predecessor, and that’s why it will have to be a profoundly innovative productanticipating the times as the series has been able to do so far and really squeezing the hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series

This time too, PC users will have to wait, it’s true, but it’s the only discordant note in a spectacular presentation, which rides today’s feelings, social media, the inevitable disparities of a city with glamorous tones only for those who can afford it.

The others have to make do, and this is precisely the story of two new protagonistsjust released from prison and yet determined to take by force everything that life has not given them, fighting together to build a future with bullets and daring car escapes.