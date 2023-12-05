GTA 6 between trailers, expectations, leaks and unshakable enthusiasm

Rockstar Games has finally released the first one trailer official of GTA 6and although things didn’t go exactly as expected, the die has now been cast: we met the new protagonists of the game and perceived the great ambitions of this project, welcomed byenthusiasm general.
Grand Theft Auto VI will aim to have as long a life as its predecessor, and that’s why it will have to be a profoundly innovative productanticipating the times as the series has been able to do so far and really squeezing the hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series
This time too, PC users will have to wait, it’s true, but it’s the only discordant note in a spectacular presentation, which rides today’s feelings, social media, the inevitable disparities of a city with glamorous tones only for those who can afford it.
The others have to make do, and this is precisely the story of two new protagonistsjust released from prison and yet determined to take by force everything that life has not given them, fighting together to build a future with bullets and daring car escapes.
It looked too good…
GTA 6 will be released in 2025therefore the hopes of those who imagined being able to get their hands on it before the end of next year fade away, while it is reiterated that certain productions require several years to be created in the way Rockstar wants them to be created.
What you see in the trailer is truly remarkable, the setting appears enormous and full of possibilities, and the characters already give the sensation of possessing the depth and characterization necessary to stand out. What do you think? Does GTA 6 seem to be what you expected? Let’s talk about.
