Dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro claims that Venezuela has sovereignty over 70% of Guyana’s territory and called a referendum to create a new province in the region | Photo: EFE/Carlos López

Dictator Nicolás Maduro sent a message to the American government on Monday night (4), on his program on state television, telling the US not to get involved in the dispute over the Essequibo region, which represents 70% of Guyana and has been target of attacks by Caracas. “United States, I advise you to stay away from here. Let Guyana and Venezuela resolve this issue in peace”, stated the leader of the Chavista regime.

Just before the national statement, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the Biden government seeks a peaceful solution to the situation and “the issue cannot be resolved through a referendum”, as Venezuela did on Sunday (3), when holding a popular consultation on the annexation of the territory rich in oil and other natural resources.

The Venezuelan dictator also questioned Guyanese President Irfaan Ali’s statement that troops sent by the US are in the region. “The president of Guyana said they had United States troops ready to wage war against Venezuela. In other words, the United States, once again, provokes our country,” said Maduro.

The referendum held by the Venezuelan regime has been criticized by the opposition within the country, which accused the government of publishing inaccurate data collected by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Monday (4). Furthermore, they said that the popular consultation had high abstention rates, information that was not displayed by the CNE in the voting results.