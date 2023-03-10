Recently, the rapper and actor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared a (since removed) teaser for something related to “Vice City” via Instagram, which sparked speculation about his possible involvement in the next Grand Theft Auto game, i.e. GTA 6. It has now been confirmed that he was actually talking about a new TV series completely unrelated to the Rockstar Games saga.

As reported by Deadlines, Paramount+ is developing a new original series under the working title “Vice City,” which comes from 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & TV division. The story follows three friends, former soldiers, who return home to Miami in the mid-1980s after being dishonorably discharged following the Irangate scandal.

“Wretched, displaced and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends associate themselves with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, combining their financial needs and their criminal ambitions to form a gang of robbers”, reads in a line of the description of the show. “Fueled by the need for money, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.”

Vice City was created by writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, who wrote the film Transformers: Awakening. John Wick franchise veteran Chad Stahelski is executive producer and director of the Vice City series.

However, there are other rumors, such as an exit period revealed by an insider, according to which Rockstar could cut content.