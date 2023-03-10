The Venezuelan Government will not sign “any agreement” with the opposition grouped in the Unitary Platform, with which it is holding a process of negotiations in Mexicountil the economic sanctions against the country are lifted, assured this Thursday the head of the official delegation for dialogue, Jorge Rodriguez.

“Venezuela is not going to sign any agreement with that sector of the national opposition until it is 100% free of sanctions. Until the 765 unilateral coercive measures signed by (former US presidents) Donald Trump and Barack Obama are lifted , we are not going to do it,” he said in an act for the “Day of Bolivarian Anti-imperialism” in Caracas.

The also president of Parliament recalled that last November a social agreement was signed between the Government and the opposition, which contemplates the recovery of more than 3,000 million dollars from the Venezuelan State that they are blocked in the international financial system, and reproached that this pact has not yet been complied with.

He assured that this non-compliance is due to the fact that the opposition “does not have a word”, which has not allowed the agreement to be carried out, that is, the creation of a trust fund -managed by the United Nations- to channel items destined to alleviate hunger, diseases and other needs in the South American country.

Rodríguez considered “immoral” that sectors of anti-Chavismowho previously called for sanctions against the Government, now call for “fair” and “free” elections, alluding to the presidential elections that the country must hold in 2024.

“The dialogues are not for pardons, the dialogues are to agree, in the terms in which they can be agreed, free, competitive, democratic elections and without forgetting,” he concluded. The Executive has conditioned the continuity of the talks in Mexico on the opposition complying with “the return to the people of Venezuela of the 3,200 million” agreed in the social agreement and whose return to the country, he assures, depends on the efforts of the anti-Chavistas.

EFE