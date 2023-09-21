Rockstar Games has announced that from now on theGTA+ subscription of GTA 5 will also include a game selection of the company, which will be made available on a rotational basis for all members. The first will be there GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation and Xbox.

The news comes from the dedicated GTA+ page on the company’s official website, which reads: “GTA+ members have access to download and the ability to play a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles.”

Subscribers simply need to access the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store page of the game included in the rotation, in this case that of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, with the same account linked to the GTA+ subscription and simply download and install the application .

You will be granted access to games as long as they remain in your rotation and you have an active subscription. It doesn’t end there, because GTA+ subscribers will also be able to benefit from one 20% discount on the games in question (not combinable with other active offers).

At the moment we don’t know how long GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will remain included in the rotation, so if you are interested we suggest you take advantage of it as soon as possible.