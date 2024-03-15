Maserati is ready to return to action in the GT2 European Series to take part in the entire 2024 season.

After its debut at Paul Ricard at the last event of 2023, the Trident GT2 built on the basis of the MC20 will once again be fielded by LP Racing.

The owner Luca Pirri will not be at the wheel this time, but the confirmed Leonardo Gorini together with Carlo Tamburini to attack the PRO-AM Class of the series organized by SRO Motorsports Group.

The team directed by the Tuscan is however very experienced in the championship, given that it had previously fought and won the title in the same category with the Audi R8 LMS GT2, before starting the collaboration with Maserati bringing the newborn into a competition for the first time car presented on the occasion of the last 24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

At Le Castellet the Pirri/Gorini duo had achieved the Pole Position and a second place in Race 1, while in Race 2 Maserati still managed to finish in the Top 10 despite some difficulties due to penalties.

While the Swiss Gorini can now be defined as an expert in this field, there is great expectation instead to see how the 19-year-old Tamburini will fare, first seen in action with Honda in the TCR Italy and then facing the adventure in the Italian GT with the BMW M4 of Ceccato Racing, with which he achieved successes in the Sprint events in Mugello and Monza.

LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Leonardo Gorini, Carlo Tamburini Photo credit: LP Racing

“I am very happy to announce that my 2024 season will still take place with LP Racing. It will be the third year that I will race with the Italian team of Luca Pirri, a great owner for the team and a dear friend of mine,” declared Gorini.

“Both as drivers and as a team we have high expectations, in line with the Pole obtained by Maserati on its debut at Paul Ricard in 2023. My goal is to surpass myself and fight for the title with my young and talented teammate Carlo team, which comes from the Italian GT3 and will undoubtedly be a great addition to the GT2 European Series.”

Tamburini adds: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to race with LP Racing and my teammate Leonardo in the GT2 European Series. It will be the first time I will compete in Europe, but thanks to the professionalism of all the team members and my previous experience in GT3 we should aim for excellent results throughout the season.”

“The Maserati MC20 is a new car, but it is already very fast and we can't wait to show it. Finally, a big thank you to my father and my sponsors, who together with Luca and Leonardo made all this possible. I don't see the It's time to have some good races at Paul Ricard!”

Maserati GT2 Photo by: SRO

The French track itself will host the first stage of the 2024 championship on the weekend of 4-7 April; there we will see the Maserati, equipped with the same blue background livery with white and fluorescent yellow inserts, branded with the very prestigious #1.

“I am extremely pleased to announce LP Racing's Maserati PRO-AM line-up for this season and delighted to be racing the brand new car from an iconic Italian brand,” admits team principal Pirri.

“We worked hard over the winter to be as competitive as possible from the first event at Paul Ricard. The car will have #1 for the title achieved last year in PRO-AM.”

“Leonardo is among the strongest and fittest non-professional drivers in the sector and will be joined by the young Carlo, who will bring all his enthusiasm and desire to learn to his first European season.”

For all Maserati fans and Italian enthusiasts, the event not to be missed is the weekend of 17-19 May on the 'Marco Simoncelli' circuit in Misano Adriatico, where the GT2 will be on stage together with the GT World Challenge Europe-Sprint Cup .