From the editorial team with Agência Estadoi From the editorial team with Agência Estado https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencia-estado/ 03/15/2024 – 11:25

After the creation of 440,006 vacancies in December 2023 (data revised this Friday, 15th), the formal job market recorded a positive balance of 180,395 signed jobs in January 2024, according to data from the General Register of Employees and Unemployed (Caged) released by the Ministry of Labor.

The result for January 2024 is the best for the month since 2021, when 257,059 jobs were created – the Novo Caged historical series began in 2020.

The result for the first month of 2024 resulted from 2,067,817 admissions and 1,887,422 dismissals.

In January 2023, 90,031 jobs were opened with a formal contract, in the adjusted series.

The financial market expected an increase in employment in the first month of 2024, and the result was above the most optimistic forecast of financial market analysts consulted by Projeções Broadcast.

The range of vacancy estimates ranged from 60,000 to 115,496, with a median of 85,428.