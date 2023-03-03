The team from Lugano therefore raises the level of the challenge after having competed in four editions of the GT4 European Series. In 2022, the crew made up of Ivan Jacoma, general manager of Centri Porsche Ticino, and Alex Fontana, a versatile driver of international standing, finished in fourth place in the Pro-Am class with one win and four other podium finishes, fighting to the end for the title. The couple, now well tested, remains at the center of the project also for the next chapter.

In the GT World Challenge Europe, participation in the Endurance Cup trophy races is envisaged, with the 3 Hours of Monza on 23 April as the inaugural stage. On 7 and 8 March, however, there will be the appetizer represented by the two days of collective tests on the Le Castellet circuit.

At the wheel with Jacoma and Fontana will be another Swiss representative, Niki Leutwiler, a gentleman driver with a rich and varied racing curriculum with highly prestigious results in Endurance. Fontana will be able to make all his experience available to Centri Porsche Ticino in this stage: in the Silver Cup class he won the Endurance Cup title in 2018, to then hit a historic hat-trick (Overall, Endurance and Sprint) in 2021.

The 911 GT3 R 2023, with its 565 horsepower, will be the most performing car ever brought to the track by Centro Porsche Ticino, the only reality to have this model in the Canton and in Switzerland compared to only 35 units built worldwide by the Weissach house. For the commitment in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, the Car Collection structure will provide its technical and operational assistance on the track.

After the start in Monza, the other rounds on the calendar will be the 1000 km of the Circuit Paul Ricard (June 4), the legendary Spa 24 Hours (July 1), the Nurburgring 3 Hours (July 30) and the 3 Hours of Barcelona (October 1) as grand finale.