It seems like an eternity ago, but only at the beginning of last year the interest rate on the Dutch government debt was negative. It was not until 1 February 2022 that the ten-year interest rate in the Netherlands crossed the negative to positive limit, after having been negative for almost three years.

Since then it has gone up sharply. This week the ten-year interest rate almost reached 3 percent – ​​the highest level since 2011. The last time interest rates rose so fast in a year was in 1980. That is no coincidence. Even then, sharp interest rate rises were needed by the central banks to stamp out the high inflation from the economy.

Is that a problem? The low interest rates to which much of the world has become accustomed for more than a decade has led to an unprecedented level of debt. Governments borrowed heavily, which accelerated due to the measures needed to keep the economy going during the corona pandemic. Companies optimized their balance sheets, leveraging debt against equity as much as possible. Households took out increasingly higher mortgages on the basis of the structurally rising house prices. Low interest rates made it all affordable. And more than that: governments in the eurozone saw their government debt rise from an average of 88 percent of GDP in 2011 to 97 percent in 2021. But the interest costs on those government debts decreased during that time, from an average of 2.6 percent of GDP to 1.3 percent.

Will that still be a problem now that interest rates are rising sharply? It depends on. The Institute of International Finance (IIF), the think tank of the banking sector, publishes a quarterly overview of the level of debt in the world. The level of debt is enormous: in the US, the eurozone, Japan and China, households, companies and governments are heavily indebted. Only the financial sector has seen more exuberant times, just before the financial crisis of 2009 – which partly because of this also became a financial crisis.

With interest rates rising, the era in which debt seemed to be ‘free’ has come to an end. But, ironically enough, it is precisely the cause of those rising interest rates that also makes the high debt more bearable. And that cause is inflation. As a result of this inflation, central banks have raised their short-term interest rates, and will continue to do so for some time to come. Inflation also deters investors. They demand a higher interest rate on negotiable debts, such as government bonds or corporate loans. Because inflation, the devaluation of a euro, means that the value of a debt in euros also decreases. Creditors, and therefore also investors in government bonds, want a higher compensation – the interest – in return.

The debtors, on the other hand, benefit from inflation. For them, the erosion of the value of debt – their debt – is good news. It is the custom to compare debts with the earning capacity of the debtor. For households, this is income. For companies, the profit before depreciation, taxes, etc. (the so-called EBITDA). For governments this is the ‘nominal’ national income or, defined differently, the ‘nominal’ gross domestic product (GDP).

That nominal GDP is rising extra fast because it is counted in euros, and inflation is fully included in it. A debt expressed as a percentage of GDP therefore looks increasingly bearable as that GDP grows extra fast due to high inflation. The IIF figures therefore show that the international debt mountain, as a percentage of global GDP, fell last year for the first time in a long time.

Another way of looking at the influence of high inflation on the sustainability of a debt is the interest rate, adjusted for inflation. This ‘real interest rate’ is currently more negative than ever. Very bad news for investors, who see the euros they receive in interest melt away faster than interest rates themselves are high. But very positive for the debtors, including the state, whose income in euros is rising faster than the interest that has to be paid. Just look at the ‘real interest rate’ on Dutch government bonds.

One consolation for creditors is that inflation will be contained at some point – hopefully then. Then comes the time when debts become unbearable again, and interest payments really bite. For example, there is a far-reaching connection between debt and inflation. But is there also causality?

Here we enter unexplored territory. The amount of money in circulation, relative to the size of the economy, has increased significantly almost everywhere in the world. One of the broadest definitions of the money supply, M3, has long fluctuated around two-thirds of the economy, but has recently peaked above 120 percent. The counterpart of the amount of money in circulation is, with some snags, the amount of credit. From very short-term to long-term.

The classical laws of economics dictate that a relative increase in the money supply must lead to inflation, unless the velocity of that excess money falls sharply – and it is sitting in a corner somewhere unemployed. Until now, there has been less and less evidence for the classical link between money supply and inflation in practice, a reason why central banks have begun to ignore money supply as an analytical tool.

Have we now arrived at the point where the money and credit explosion are starting to play tricks on us? Let’s hope not.