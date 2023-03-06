The Iron Lynx has confirmed the crews with which it will take part in the 2023 season of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The team from Romagna will limit itself to its commitment to the five Endurance Cup events, also having participations in the WEC, ELMS, Le Mans Cup and IMSA Endurance Cup on its agenda in its first year as a Lamborghini Squadra Corse reference team.

Three brand new Huracán GT3s in the EVO2 version have therefore been confirmed for the two Iron Lynx-branded crews and for the all-female Iron Dames crew.

At the wheel of the car of the Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese #63 and in green livery we will see the official trio formed by the PROs Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper, while on the yellow Gold Cup #19 here are Rolf Ineichen, Michele Beretta and the young Leonardo Pulcini.

As far as the Iron Dames are concerned, the seat of the #83 rose will be divided by the well-tested crew of Rahel Frey/Sarah Bovy/Michelle Gatting to assault the Bronze Cup.

Iron Lynx, Iron Dames, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Photo by: Iron Lynx

“This is the third year that Iron Lynx has taken part in the GTWC Endurance and we are very excited for the trio we will present on the grid, returning with enthusiasm to one of the most competitive GT championships with Lamborghini by our side,” said Team Principal, Andrea Piccini .

“We have great memories of previous seasons spent on the series and we can’t wait to start working in the official tests which take place tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Giorgio Sanna, head of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, added: “We are thrilled to support the cars of Iron Lynx and Iron Dames for the 2023 GTWC Europe Endurance Cup season. All three Huracán GT3 EVO2s have very high-profile crews and aim to ambitious results”.