Top-3 at risk

Sakhir weekend was bittersweet to live for Mercedes. The Brackley team, which had hoped to see some signs of improvement on the track after the difficulties that emerged during last week’s tests, instead found itself having to deal with the profound reality of a performance crisis which – thanks to the impressive leap in progress made by Aston Martin – also seriously jeopardizes the guarantee of having a guaranteed place in the top-3 of the Constructors. For a manager used to winning like Toto Wolff seeing one’s riders struggle to collect the crumbs without ever having a real chance of even aiming for the podium is a bitterness that is difficult to bear. It is therefore no coincidence that the Austrian manager, interviewed after the match by Sky Sports F1 UKlet himself go into a bitter outburst, underlining how the Bahrain GP was one of the worst moments for him to experience since he has been working in F1.

Painful memories

“This was [per noi] one of the worst days in racing – Wolff confessed – Red Bull is on another planet“. Many have compared the start of the season of the Milton Keynes team, crowned by a one-two that only appeared in discussion in the initial stages of the race, thanks to the excellent start of Charles Leclerc, to the golden years of Mercedes, when they were the Arrows silver to annihilate the competition from the first race of the year. Even the 51-year-old Viennese boss could not notice, in anger, the similarities between now and then. “That’s what hurts, because the fact that they are so advanced reminds me of our best years. That is the benchmark and we have to take one step after another to reach it. We can do it“.

Congratulations to Aston Martin

Wolff also opened the door to the possibility of one complete revolution of the W14emphasizing how probably “the steps to take are much more radical than hoping for an improvement of three tenths“. Lastly, a thought could not be omitted for the great exploit achieved by the Aston Martin of his friend Lawrence Stroll, which reached the third step of the podium in Sakhir thanks to Fernando Alonso: “They (Aston Martin) deserve what they have achieved, they have done a good work – concluded Wolff, before emphasizing how Mercedes itself can draw inspiration, even at a technical level, from its customer team – the good news for us is that there is a lot of Mercedes in their car. Identifying it would be useful for us for recovery “.