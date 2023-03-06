The Grasser Racing Team ready to return to racing in the GT World Challenge Europe for the 2023 season.

The Austrian team continues its link with Lamborghini Squadra Corse and in recent days it went to Monza to carry out a test with its new Huracán GT3 in the EVO2 version.

At the wheel of the cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese was Clemens Schmid, who competed in last year’s DTM with Gottfried Grasser’s team. Meanwhile, if you look closely on the upper part of the bodywork, above the door, three names already appear destined to represent GRT in the SRO Motorsports Group series.

Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GRT Racing Team

In addition to Schmid’s we can also see his companions Glenn Van Berlo and Benjamin Hites who will join him on the Lambo #85 in the sole engagement in the Endurance Cup, also because a program has already been announced in the DTM for the season and therefore from the point of view ‘Sprint’ something is already on the agenda.

The other Huracan will instead have the #58 and in the collective tests at Paul Ricard which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday Sam Neary, Ricky Capo and Gerhard Tweraser will be on board to try and convince the team.

“We spent a nice day in Monza and we are very happy with the two new Lamborghinis in the EVO2 version that we have taken for the GT World Challenge Europe,” reads a team note.

“We had a test with Clemens Schmid in a shakedown and we can’t wait to start this great season! Meanwhile we want to thank the development team of Lamborghini Squadra Corse for building this fantastic car. It is the pinnacle of engineering!”

Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GRT Racing Team

“The return to GT World Challenge Europe is a fantastic opportunity for us to compete in another top-level GT3 series alongside the DTM. The two championships complement each other perfectly for the team, with sprint and endurance formats respectively, and offer us a busy schedule,” says Grasser.

“The new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 is a strong package which, together with our line-up, should be competitive in every respect. Clemens combines speed and experience and we are proud to work with him again this year.”

“Furthermore, with Benjamin and Glenn we have two hungry young talents on board from whom we expect a lot. Once the final decision has been made on the second pairing of drivers, we are confident that we will also have a strong trio in the sister car.”

Grasser Racing Team, Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GRT Racing Team

GetSpeed ​​focuses on young people

Meanwhile, the preparation of their formations also continues in other teams. One of the latest to announce competitors is GetSpeed ​​Performance, also aiming for the Endurance Cup.

The German team’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be entered in the Silver Class with the unprecedented trio formed by Lance Bergstein (33-year-old American with a background in tourism and GT), Zdenek Chovanec (18-year-old returning from a couple of years in FIA F3) and Aaron Walker (also 18, who showed off in the British GT).

“Lance, Zdenek and Aaron make a very interesting crew of drivers and all three have different backgrounds and career paths to date,” commented team boss, Adam Osieka.

“Despite this, we are convinced that they will be able to do well together. As usual, we will do everything to support and encourage young talents with our skills”.

GetSpeed ​​Performance, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO Photo by: GetSpeed ​​Performance

In the meantime, the renewal of the collaboration with AlManar Racing has also been announced, waiting to find out in which championships we will see the two teams at work.

“I was really proud of what we won and achieved together, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration and discovering what the future holds,” continued Osieka.

“Our recent link up with AlManar Racing is a big step forward for us as we combine our individual strengths and synergies to form a successful team.”