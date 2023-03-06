The Nikulinsky Court of Moscow granted the petition of the public prosecutor and extended for another six months a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions of the ex-Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Marina Rakova. This was reported by an Izvestia correspondent from the courtroom on March 6.

For the same period, until August 21, 2023, the measure was extended to the rector of Shaninka Sergei Zuev, Rakova’s common-law husband Artur Stetsenko and other defendants in the case: Yevgeny Zak, Maxim Inkin, Kristina Kryuchkova and Ivan Fedotov. The latter is under house arrest.

The lawyers and their clients did not object to the extension. However, Alexander Kravchenko, representing the interests of Zuev, asked the court to allow his client to use the Internet and telephone, so that the rector could carry out full-fledged work activities, but the court denied this request.

Depending on the role and degree of participation, the defendants are accused of large-scale fraud committed by an organized group using their official position.

