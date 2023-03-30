The Dinamic GT and Madpanda Motorsport teams have made official the crews they will be involved with in the 2023 season of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The new Emilian team, born from a rib of Dinamic Motorsport, maintains the name present in the SRO Motorsports Group series and, above all, the link with Porsche Motorsport, forging a collaboration with Huber Racing.

Also this year there will therefore be a car from Weissach in action both in the Sprint and in the Endurance Cup branded with the #54 and driven by the official drivers of the German brand.

The new 911 GT3-R in the 992 version will be entrusted to the trio formed by Ayhançan Güven, Christian Engelhart and Sven Müller in the longer races, while in the shorter ones it will be up to Adrien De Leener and Engelhart to get on board.

In both cases the commitment is in the PRO class, therefore to give the assault on absolute success. However, the team’s goal is to add one car in the Sprint Cup Bronze Class and two – one Bronze and one Silver – in the Endurance Cup, for which negotiations are underway to assemble the crews.

#54 Dynamic GT, Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Dynamic Motorsport

In the meantime, other teams are also moving since the 2023 season will start in just under a month with the 3h of Monza, scheduled for 21-23 April.

At Madpanda Motorsport the line-up for the Endurance Cup has been defined and the team led by Ezequiel Pérez-Companc will still have his #90 Mercedes-AMG at the start.

In addition to the driver/team principal, it will be driven by rookie Magnus Gustavsen – fresh from his adventures in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and GT4 – and Alexey Nesov, while in the Sprint Cup Pérez-Companc himself will have Jesse Salmenautio alongside him.

#90 Madpanda Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Ezequiel Perez Companc, Sean Walkinshaw, Patrick Kujala, Oscar Tunjo Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“I am happy and proud to join Madpanda Motorsport for this programme, racing there and doing the 24h of Spa has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I feel ready for the challenge,” said Gustavsen.

“I’ve had the opportunity to test several GT3s over the past few years and as I prepare for this season, I feel confident to step aboard the Mercedes of this team.”