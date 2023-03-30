If you have to get rid of your money and you don’t want to buy that obligatory Ferrari or Porsche. Therefore, go crazy and buy a motorhome…

One of the things that makes the Formula 1 circus what it is is the hassle in the pits. And not changing tires and stuff, but everything around it. The expensive gentlemen and ladies who are fueling up on champagne in thick sunglasses while shouting HUP AJAX. Those kind of things.

And they usually do that in the motorhomes of the teams. One ‘building’ is even more impressive than the other, but they all have one thing in common, you can eat and drink well there. Okay, that’s two things.

And now you can become the new owner of such a motorhome…

Buy the Force India motorhome

The Force India home is on Ebay and that means you can start bidding. The asking price is 500,000 ekkermen, but you do get something for that. You can sleep, cook, tap beer, shower and hold meetings there. All spaces and possibilities are there.

And also nice, you can also move the motorhome. Might be useful if you have to go camping with your family, but you prefer space and luxury. Because you just get the 6 trailers on which you transport this motorhome. Just arrange some tractors.

The undersigned recommends it to you, because he still has the necessary ones in 2014 Kingfishers sitting ticking away during the Monaco Grand Prix. And they tasted like more, every time… Only I don’t remember who won the race in the end, Ajax or Raymond van Barneveld…

Oh yes, BUY IT!!!

