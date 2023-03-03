Saintéloc Racing continues the adventure in the GT World Challenge Europe also for the 2023 season with the support of the Audi Sport customer racing department.

As in recent years, the French team directed by Sébastien Chetail will appear under the name of Saintéloc Junior Team, maintaining the line of youngsters to be joined by expert drivers supplied by the House of the Four Rings.

The latter will be used in the PRO Class, with Patric Niederhauser, Christopher Mies and Simon Gachet sharing the wheel of car #25 in the Endurance Cup.

In the Silver Class, on the other hand, we will see the #26 driven by Erwan Bastard, Grégoire Demoustier and Paul Evrard, while the crews will be reshuffled for the Sprint Cup races, where the Audis become three.

In PRO it’s up to the couples Niederhauser/Bastard (#25) and Mies/Demoustier (#27), in the Gold Cup there’s the #26 of Gachet/Evrard.

Saintéloc Junior Team, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Photo by: Sainteloc Racing

“I am very happy to continue working with Saintéloc after an already very successful 2022, we will have big goals together for next season,” says Niederhauser.

Mies adds: “I can’t wait to get back to Saintéloc, also with the Sprint programme. We started well together last year, with a victory at Hockenheim. But my most important moment was the birth of my son Paul during the 24 Hours of Spa, and without the support of Saintéloc Racing I would have missed that moment. I am still deeply grateful for the help they gave me at the time and I will never forget it. When they need me as a driver and I can help them with my experience, I won’t hesitate to do so.”

Saintéloc Junior Team, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Photo by: Sainteloc Racing

I also add to Gachet: “First of all, I’m very happy to be part of the official Audi Sport driver list for the 2023 season. I’m also very happy to be back with the team that brought me into GT3. It’s a great story to continue.” writing with Sebastien Chetail and Frédéric Thalamy. I’ll be with Patric and Chris in the Endurance on a R8 PRO and with Paul in the Sprint to aim for the title in the Gold Cup. I can’t wait to get to Monza and start the season”.

A new challenge instead for Bastard, who shined in GT4: “It is a great pleasure to be back with Saintéloc Racing for another season after our incredible year in GT4. It was obvious to continue this team with Audi to continue my growth in the GT pyramid with a dual Sprint and Endurance programme. The GTWC is a very tough championship and I’m looking forward to competing with the other drivers.”

Saintéloc Junior Team, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Photo by: Sainteloc Racing

Demoustier, on the other hand, is looking for new stimuli: “I am very happy to return to GT3 for this 2023 season, and in particular with the Saintéloc Racing team, which is a point of reference in the category. Everything is ready for a great year and I can’t wait to begin”.

Evrard comments: “I am very happy to join Saintéloc Racing for my transition from GT4 to GT3. Audi and Sébastien Chétail’s desire to promote young drivers definitely convinced me to join the Saint-Etienne structure. I am certainly the least experienced rider, but whether it’s Simon in Sprint or Erwan and Grégoire in Endurance, I’m very motivated to learn quickly and give it my all.”