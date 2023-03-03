The big comeback

The hypothesis of a return to the world scene of Alfa Romeo Alfetta is gaining ground. And this time it wasn’t mere indiscretions that confirmed it, but official statements that came out of Jean-Philippe’s mouth Learned, the CEO of the Biscione brand. The medium-high class sports sedan produced by the Arese brand between 1972 and 1984 is therefore ready to make a comeback, clearly reinterpreted in a modern key and updated to today’s market trends. Translated: it will compete in segment C, the same one in which the new Tonale currently operates, albeit with a different bodywork.

Expected between 2027 and 2028

“It will be a more or less hatch model, very cool – his words reported by Quattroruote – It’s a very European formula, I’m aware of that. But if I make enough money with the other models, and if the Tonale and the models we’ll be launching in the next few years succeed in establishing a solid international relevance for Alfa Romeo, then I’ll do it just for Europe too”. Alfa Romeo’s number one seems to have quite clear ideas, imagining the new Alfetta as one fastback coupe-style sedan rather than a classic traditional sedan. Few other details are known about this model, except that it will arrive on the market in the second half of the decade, more precisely between 2027 and 2028, and that it will be powered by an electric propulsion, which however will not compromise its sporty character .

The range of the future

“We will decide in September the specific product plan for the years 2028, 2029 and 2030 – concluded the CEO of Alfa Romeo – There are several issues on the table: renewal of segment B yes or no; C-SUV yes or no; C-hatch yes or no, and so on”. We’ll see if in the coming weeks the Alfa car manufacturer will issue new details relating not only to the new Alfetta, but also to all the other new models that will be part of the brand’s range in the coming years, when the electric one will be the protagonist.