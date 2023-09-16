At exactly 10:00 p.m. central time, the stage installed in the Zócalo of Mexico City lit up to receive Frontera Group the night of this Friday, September 15.

Despite the intense rain in the afternoon, thousands of people filled the largest square in the country for the celebration of the National Holidays 2023 and listen to the traditional Cry of Independence from the presidential balcony.

But before the formal ceremony, they enjoyed the music and songs of Border Groupa group invited by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the celebrations in the Plaza de la Constitución.

“He’s not leaving,” started the scream of the thousands of citizens stationed in the square, in front of the stage set up in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral.

According to the program, Grupo Frontera will continue its interpretations after the Gritotraditionally scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Central time.

The civic festival was scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., with the participation of 890 girls, boys and young people from Semilleros Creativos, an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, but the rain postponed the plans.

The Cry of Independence: a national holiday with history

September 15 is a special date for all Mexicans. On this day the Cry of Independence is celebrated, a historical event that marked the beginning of the fight for the country’s freedom.

The Cry of Independence dates back to September 16, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla called on the people of Dolores to take up arms against the Viceroyalty of New Spain.

Hidalgo, accompanied by Ignacio Allende and Juan Aldama, rang the bells of the Dolores church and shouted:

“Long live the Virgin of Guadalupe! Long live Fernando VII! Long live Spanish America! Death to bad government!”

This call for rebellion sparked a war of independence that lasted more than a decade. The independence movement had the support of various sectors of the population, including peasants, indigenous people, mestizos and creoles.

In 1821, the Trigarante Army, led by Agustín de Iturbide, achieved victory over the royalist forces. With the signing of the Plan of Iguala, the independence of Mexico was established.

Today, the Cry of Independence is a national holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The main ceremony takes place in the Zócalo of Mexico City, where the President of the Republic gives the Shout from the main balcony of the National Palace.

The Cry of Independence is a celebration of the freedom and independence of Mexico. It is a day to remember the fight of the heroes who gave their lives for the country and to reaffirm the commitment of Mexicans to democracy and justice.