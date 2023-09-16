If you are looking for the best offers in different areas to satisfy all your needs, look no further than Elektra, Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s department store, preparing juicy offers not seen in 2023: Motorcycles, screens, cell phones and more, see all the discounts , they will leave you with a square eye.

Do you want discounts? Elektra is preparing to surprise its customers with a Big Night Sale that promises to be unforgettable, so prepare the list of all the items you need, since by browsing the physical and online stores, you will be able to find impressive discounts on a wide range of products. range of products, from motorcycles to screens and cell phones.

Before the Good End arrives, you will be able to enjoy the maximum offers and discounts at Elektra’s Great Night Sale, an event that promises to surprise its customers, since the company stands out for providing a wide variety of products from brands known for their quality. .

Given this, you should not worry about its price, since the leading financial services and specialized trade company in Latin America, since its foundation, has been committed to providing quality products and affordable financial services to its clients.

Therefore, during the Night Sale of the company that provides financial services allowing its consumers to make ‘small payments’, it will hold this event lasting 4 days in a row, from September 29 to October 2, 2023.

On its website, it highlights that customers will be able to renovate and equip their home, since in the Great Night Sale, there will be discounts on the departments: Motorcycles, cell phones, mattresses, appliances, refrigerators, screens, clothes, shoes and home.

Elektra’s Big Night Sale is more than an opportunity to save money; It is an exciting shopping experience, this is because in these 4 days you will be able to find exclusive offers in all Elektra stores, Elektra.mx and the Elektra app.

What time does the Big Night Sale start?

You can find the discounts and benefits of Elektra’s Great Night Sale 2023 starting at 00:00 on September 29 and until the last minute of October 2; promotions and benefits in all categories and brands for the whole family.

How can I shop online during the Big Night Sale?

Among the discounts you can find washer dryers, washer dryers, washing centers, appliances, boilers, appliances, kitchen, air conditioning, refrigerators, computer products and accessories such as tablets, monitors, software, desktop computer, storage, headphones, TV and video , camera accessories, audio and sound equipment, cameras, musical instruments and more.

To make purchases at Elektra.mx or in the Elektra app you must look for the products with the best discounts and promotions, add everything you want to buy to your cart, then check if everything you want is already in your cart and select the delivery method.

Enter your email to continue with the transaction, then choose your shipping method: you can choose between home delivery or delivery to your nearby store, once you select the preferred payment method, you can finalize your purchase and that’s it, it will arrive to you everything you asked for.

Payment methods for Elektra’s Big Night Sale

To take advantage of the great discounts on screens, the best brands in electronics, and variety of range in the Great Elektra Night Sale, you can pay with the following means:

• Elektra Credit • Payment with Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard and American Express)

• Referenced payment in Banco Azteca branches (don’t forget that you only have 24 hours to make your payment)

• PayPal, cash payment (Oxxo, 7Eleven, Farmacias del Ahorro, Benavides and others). Don’t forget that you only have 24 hours to make your payment.

• Payments with Bitcoins: they are credited once you receive the email that the purchase was successful as indicated in the “Terms and Conditions applicable to the Pay with Bitcoin option.