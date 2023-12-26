Team 5 will not be able to perform at his next concert scheduled in the Piura region. Through a statement released on their official networks, the well-known cumbia group revealed that said artistic show was canceled, despite the fact that it was only two days away from the presentation. Although the orchestra did not go into detail, it did explain the main reason.

For what reason did Grupo 5 cancel its concert in Piura?

Group 5 ireported that will not be able to appear in Piura due to political problems in the La Unión-Bajo Piura sector. In this way, he announced the cancellation of the show that was going to be held for the anniversary of La Unión at the municipal stadium.

“We are aware that the concert scheduled for December 28, in the district of La Unión-Bajo Piura, was canceled due to political problems in the area. Dear public, we hope that later we can meet again,” they stated.

They canceled the concert. Photo: Group 5

Although the group did not give more details, the commune that was in charge of said presentation condemned alleged extortion threats.

“We appreciate the solidarity of our followers in the face of the events that have been occurring. We condemn any threat of extortion and to safeguard the integrity of our members and our public, we have deemed it appropriate to suspend the anniversary dance of the district of La Unión, scheduled for Thursday the 28th,” the district commune indicated in a statement.

Commune decided to cancel concert. Photo: diffusion

Group 5 received alleged extortion threats in Lima

Last December 23, alleged extortionists threw a pineapple grenade and fired more than eight shots at the house where the members of the popular group ofChristian Yaipén. The incident occurred in the district ofThe Olive Trees,in the early morning hours.

