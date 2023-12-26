Microplastics are small plastic particles with dimensions between one nanometer (to give you an idea, a human hair is approximately 60,000 nanometers thick) and five millimeters (a long grain of rice measures 6 millimeters). And yes, different categories fit within this definition. We classify them based on their origin or their physical properties, size, shape or composition.

If we look at its origin we have two types, primary and secondary. The primary ones are those that have been designed and manufactured to be of that small size, that is, they have already been designed as microplastics. In this category are, for example, the small plastic spheres that were put in the scrubs or the 2 to 4 millimeter plastic spheres or cylinders that are produced as the raw material used to create large plastic objects and that They are called pellets. The secondary ones are those that result from the degradation of larger objects: containers, bags, bottles, etc. These are formed in the environment by the physical or chemical degradation of plastic caused by ultraviolet rays from the Sun, wind, waves and other environmental factors.

Due to size, we have the smallest microplastics, among which are the microspheres of exfoliants, for example, and the largest ones that can reach a diameter of 5 millimeters. Due to their shape, they can be classified into spheres, cylinders or fragments that are more irregular, such as those that come from the degradation of larger objects, the textile fibers released by the washing machine when we do the laundry, the fibers that come off from fishing nets. or polystylene foam.

Another classification is the one we make by the type of plastic: the type of polymer with which it is made and the additives that have been added so that the plastic has certain properties, greater flexibility, greater resistance, more resistance to temperature, etc We have a lot of them there: polyethylene which is used in plastic bags, polypropylene for packaging and textiles, polystyrene which is this foam for wrapping objects, PVC for pipes, etc. In addition to all the possible additives that are added. And they are the truly polluting ones in the environment.

Once the plastic enters the environment, those additives can be transferred to the system and that is what can cause the toxicity because the polymer itself is not polluting. What we call microplastic is that association of polymer with additives, which is why we consider microplastics as toxic contaminants.

The wake-up call about microplastics arose from research into environmental pollution. Researchers observed that when they collected samples they found many plastic particles, in an enormous quantity and that they were also very resistant particles that were accumulating. The term is very recent and comes from an article of the British researcher Richard Thompson published in 2004 in the magazine Science.

Microplastics generate different problems. I work in oceanography investigating the movement of these particles, how they are transported, so I know the risks more for marine organisms. With them there are physical and chemical risks, for example strangulation when ingested, but ingestion can also affect behavior, reproduction and growth. And depending on the type of species and the type of plastic it can be more or less serious. But in addition to this biological and ecological risk, they have sociological and economic effects. For example, think about a beach full of trash made up of microplastics that can deter tourism.

Isabel Jalón She is a researcher at the EPOC center (Environnements et Paléoenvironnements Océaniques et Continentaux) of the University of Bordeaux (France).

Question sent via email byPia Inaraja

Coordination and writing:Victoria Toro

We responds is a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by the Foundation Dr. Antoni Esteve and the program L'Oréal-Unesco 'For Women in Science', which answers readers' questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to [email protected] or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

