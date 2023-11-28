Sports Tolimathe new leader of group A of the League, will seek this Wednesday to take a new step towards the final, when it visits the Deportivo Cali (8:30 pm Win +), who is dying and only needs to win what he has left if he wants to aspire to go to the final. Meanwhile, Águilas and Junior will fight a battle in the other match on date 4 of this zone (6:15 pm Win +).

In Palmaseca, Deportivo Cali needs to start winning if they do not want to be eliminated. They will face the toughest rival in the group, a Tolima that comes into this match emboldened, after accumulating three consecutive victories and showing great solidity in its game and scoring power, with Diego Herazo, their scorer, in a great moment. The situation is critical in the green and white team, which only has one point in the group and has not been able to take off. There is even a rumor that his coach, Jaime de la Pava, is on a tightrope. The motto, therefore, is to win and stop Tolima.

“Every day we have had things to solve, one of them is that many things begin to be talked about and we have to focus on what we have, we have a second round left and we are undefeated at home. We have to win with Tolima and Junior at home and there are messages from some players that I like because we have to think about today, but also in the short term about what is coming,” said De la Pava.

The vinotinto team is having a great moment, under the technical command of David Gonzalez, who since he took over the team has 11 victories in 12 games. “There is an established idea, there is an established game plan, there is work during the week in which they are instructed and taught, and things are done that will later happen in the games. But, definitely, their quality means that all of this is obtained faster, as well as that results can be given faster as well,” González told EL TIEMPO.

Águilas, forced against Junior

In the other game of the group, Golden Eagles He needs to shake himself off after his poor performance so far in the home run, in contrast to what was his great season in the round-robin phase. Águilas, led by Venezuelan César Farías, barely has one point in the table, so its aspirations depend not only on what it does in these three remaining games in the A, but also looking askance at Deportes Tolima.

In the other side, Junior He arrives motivated because, after a bad start with a loss against Tolima, he recovered and has two consecutive victories that have him in the fight, such as the recent victory against Águilas himself.

“We know that it is going to be a very different match from Barranquilla, we hope to play a good game and be able to win the three points… This group has taken everything with great maturity, as it has been throughout the tournament, with good moments and not so many, we were always balanced and the group is like that,” said the Junior coach, Arturo Reyes.





