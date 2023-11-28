You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Flamengo vs. Fluminense
Antonio Lacerda. Efe
Flamengo vs. Fluminense
Date 4 of the League semi-final home runs is being played and there is football in Brazil.
OF
WIN SPORTS+
6:15 PM League: Águilas Doradas vs. Junior.
8:30 PM Deportivo Cali vs. Sports Tolima.
ESPN2
7:20 PM Palmeiras vs América Mineiro.
10 PM NBA: Kings vs. LA Clippers.
STAR+
2:50 PM Spanish soccer, Mallorca vs. Cadiz.
5 PM Saints vs. Fluminense.
5:30 PM Flamengo vs. Atlético Mineiro.
6 PM Brazil Soccer, Bahia vs. Sao Paulo.
6 PM Coritiba vs. Botafogo.
6 PM Cuiabá vs. International.
SPORTS
OF
