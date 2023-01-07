Yes there will be a concert. To the joy of all its biggest fans, Grupo 5 confirmed that it will offer a massive show that will take place on April 1 at the La National University of San Marcos. Exclusively for La República, the vocalist provided some details of what he hopes to see at this event.

In addition, the artist explained the reason why they will not sing at the National Stadium, despite the fact that many of his fans asked him to do a show at the sports venue.

Grupo 5 confirms show at the San Marcos Stadium in April

Finally, after a great long wait, Grupo 5 confirmed that it will give a new massive concert on April 1. In this regard, Christian Yaipén said that the orchestra is excited about this show, since it will be the first time that a cumbia orchestra fills a colossus of great magnitude like the one in San Marcos.

“The dream is huge: fill a stadium for the first time, and let’s see what happens?, the response of the people. It’s going to be epic, because it’s the first time a solo cumbia orchestra has played ”, said Yaipén.

Regarding whether there will be a second date, the interpreter indicated that this is still under evaluation.

Grupo 5 is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Photo: diffusion

Why won’t Group 5 play at the National Stadium?

Although several of his followers requested that Group 5 play in the most important colossus in Peru, the National Stadium, the group’s vocalist, Christian Yaipén, took the opportunity to explain the reasons that have prevented them from performing at this venue.

According to the orchestra, the José Díaz Stadium will not host any entertainment event until November, since it has been separated by FIFA for sports activities.

“I think the majority of people have asked —and they can’t—, because you All this year the National Stadium is owned by FIFA for a U-17 World Cup, and there will be no type of event until November . All the events will be from now on in San Marcos”, he detailed.

Grupo 5 prepares a new concert this 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

When will concert tickets go on sale?

As announced by Grupo 5 itself on its Instagram account, ticket sales for the April 1 concert at the San Marcos Stadium will begin next Monday, January 9, starting at 10 am on the Teleticket website.