The Team 5 will celebrate its 50th anniversary in style, therefore, it plans to offer a concert to remember on April 1, 2023 at the san marcos stadium, where they will make their thousands of fans dance and enjoy with their classic hits and more recent songs. The expectation is great, since in November of last year they offered three sold-out shows in the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposición de Lima, with invited artists.

On Friday, January 6, the cumbia group announced that in a few days tickets for his long-awaited show for his golden wedding anniversary will go on sale. “We are the boys of the Team 5 and we want to tell you that our celebration will be at the San Marcos stadium. On Saturday, April 1, everyone goes to the San Marcos stadium to enjoy an unforgettable night of cumbia”, they expressed in a video on networks.

When do tickets for the Grupo 5 concert go on sale?

As announced by the Team 5, the sale of tickets for the show for its 50th anniversary starts this Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 am, but you must take your precautions and enter a few minutes before. Tickets can be purchased on the Teleticket website.

How much do tickets cost to listen to Grupo 5 live?

Although it has already been announced that ticket sales will be available from this Monday, January 9, the prices and locations available for the expected concert of the Team 5, as they will be revealed on the same date of the start of the sale. What is confirmed is that there will be a 20% discount with BBVA cards until the 16th of this month.

Grupo 5 is getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the orchestra with a massive event. Photo: Composition by Jazmín Ceras/LR

How to buy in Teleticket?

To purchase your tickets for the concert of the Team 5, You will have to follow the following simple steps:

You must enter the official website of teleticket

Enter with your Teleticket account or create a new user, you will be asked for a valid email and personal information.

Confirm your registration with the email that the ticket sales website will send you.

Once your account is activated, look for the Group 5 event. This time, you must enter 10 minutes before 10:00 am to get a place in the virtual queue.

Once your position in line has been assigned, wait for the time that is displayed on the screen and then you will be able to see the locations and prices once your turn arrives.

Choose the area and seats of your preference, as they are available. Then select ‘Reserve Seats’ and hit the ‘Pay’ option.

Enter your card details.

Go to the ‘My e-tickets’ section to validate that your purchase has been successful, and that’s it

Why will Group 5 play in San Marcos and not the National Stadium?

THE leader of Team 5, Christian Yaipén, resolved the doubt that many had, why they would do the concert at the San Marcos Stadium and not at the National Stadium, as was initially expected. The cumbia singer told the reasons.

“I think most people have asked – and they can’t – because all this year FIFA has the National Stadium for a U-17 World Cup, and there won’t be any type of event until November. All the events will from now on be in San Marcos”, he explained.

Grupo 5 prepares a new concert this 2023. Photo: composition LR / Instagram

How much does it cost to book a Grupo 5 show?

The Team 5 is one of the most popular and requested cumbia orchestras of the moment. Therefore, it is more than certain that many wonder how much they would have to pay to have a show by the well-known group.

According to what was mentioned by the group’s manager to “Cuarto poder”, Jimmy Yaipén, explained that a 4-hour show costs 95,000 soles . In the same way, in the case of weddings, birthdays or private events, they could only sing a maximum of 2 hours, which is approximately enough for 15 songs.

Team 5

Group 5 sang Bad Bunny theme

Great surprise generated the Team 5 when interpreting the song “After the beach” by Bad Bunny in one of his concerts. The cumbia group made all its followers dance and the moment was shared on social networks.