Developer Obsidian has just announced that 10 million players have taken part in the adventures of Grounded. To celebrate, the team has announced a free weekend on Steam: it will be possible to try the game at no cost from 10 to 13 February 2022.

Director Adam Brennecke and some team members recorded a quick thank you video for fansreminding them that Grounded version 1.0 will arrive “later this year”.

Obsidian is also thanking fans with a gift for xbox. According to the game’s website, a new dynamic Grounded theme can be applied “next time you log in”.

Grounded’s latest big update, Hot & Hazy, arrived in October. It has added new locations like the Sandbox, Black Ant Hill, Trash Heap, and the Picnic Table, along with some new bugs, new armor sets and weapons.

You can see the launch trailer for the Hot and Hazy maxi update here.