Feeling the cool of the morning on your face among the huge ficus trees in the Floridablanca garden, in Murcia, is a luxury that Asun, a teacher, and Miguel Ángel, a security technician, have not enjoyed since the use was imposed in May 2020. mandatory mask in all public spaces, indoors or outdoors. Yesterday, 400 days later, they were finally able to breathe in forcefully the air impregnated with the smell of the rose bushes. “We have been wearing the mask for so many months that it seems that you feel more secure with it on, but it is a wonderful feeling to go out and breathe fresh air, a liberation,” they confessed. Of course, the mask was in his pocket, to put it on as soon as necessary. “You have to be prudent and comply with the rules. If we stop to talk to someone, or there is no safety distance, we put it on, “they summarized.

Around him, however, most pedestrians walked with masks, despite the fact that early in the morning the streets were far from being crowded. In a deserted plaza in the Carmen neighborhood, Isabel Pulpón was walking her dog with her mouth and nose covered by a black surgical mask. «In a while, at eleven thirty, they give me the second dose of the vaccine. Until a few days have passed and it takes effect, I am not going to take it off, “he warned. “Actually, I am not very satisfied with the measure, I will wait to see what happens, because people on the street do not keep their distances,” he clarified.

In the center of Murcia, the masks were still very present during the first day without mandatory use. “Except for a couple of clients, everyone who passes by wears it. People seem reluctant to take it off, it’s as if it were too big a step, ”confirmed Jacob Casañ, who serves cafes at the foot of Trapería Street, in Flor de Jamaica. “The truth is that I also prefer to wear it outside, because most people use it and it is difficult for you to go without it,” he confessed.

The looks did indeed come and go. Under some masks you could hear the occasional recriminating snort at the passage of people who no longer wore them. Many pedestrians doubted: the masks went from mouth to hand or pocket, and vice versa. A constant remove and put.

About ten o’clock in the morning, practically the only ones who walked through Trapería without a mask were two agents of the Local Police, who were making their rounds. At noon, however, the heat began to tighten, and some pedestrians broke free. Above all, young people. “People will take it away little by little,” predicted Casañ.

Gallery.



In Cartagena, this Saturday people could be seen walking through the streets of the city with and without a mask. /



JM Rodríguez / AGM



Endorsed by experts



After a habit of months, taking the step of removing the mask on the street creates uncertainty. But many experts had long been warning that the move had ceased to make sense. “In an interior space it is easy to get infected without a mask even if you keep a safe distance, while outside it is difficult if that distance is respected”, underlines Enrique Bernal, specialist in Infectious Diseases and Covid coordinator of the Reina Sofía. Of course, the risk is that «this step gives us a false feeling that everything is already under control, when it is not. It is true that most of the most vulnerable population is vaccinated, but we still lack group immunity, “he warns.