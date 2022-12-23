Saturday, December 24, 2022
Grotesque goalkeeper gesture with player who misses a penalty

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
Al Rihla

football.

Football.

It happened in soccer in Saudi Arabia.

It’s over Soccer World Cup and the leagues in the world begin to wake up and resume with training sessions and several games, as happened in Saudi Arabia.

And in one of those commitments an uncomfortable play was presented, which almost led to a great fight between the two teams that were playing the game.

The protagonist was the Argentine Ever Banegawho in the definition of the passage to the quarterfinals of the Saudi Champions Cup had a very awkward moment.

The Al Shabab is run by vincent moreno and fought the passage to the next phase with the Al Ittihadbut in regulation time the game ended 1-1.

ugly reaction

Banega was in charge of kicking a penalty, but sent the ball sky high. The Argentine immediately went to the ground, nailed his face to the grass, but the goalkeeper approached him and celebrated the loss of the shot to his face with an action that has sparked outrage on the networks.

Banega, during the match, had squandered a maximum penalty, for which the goalkeeper charged him twice.

The Argentine’s teammates reacted, they went on top of the goalkeeper, but it didn’t go any further.
