Grotesque goalkeeper gesture with player who misses a penalty

football.
Football.
It happened in soccer in Saudi Arabia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 23, 2022, 02:21 PM
It’s over Soccer World Cup and the leagues in the world begin to wake up and resume with training sessions and several games, as happened in Saudi Arabia.
And in one of those commitments an uncomfortable play was presented, which almost led to a great fight between the two teams that were playing the game.
The protagonist was the Argentine Ever Banegawho in the definition of the passage to the quarterfinals of the Saudi Champions Cup had a very awkward moment.
The Al Shabab is run by vincent moreno and fought the passage to the next phase with the Al Ittihadbut in regulation time the game ended 1-1.
ugly reaction
Banega was in charge of kicking a penalty, but sent the ball sky high. The Argentine immediately went to the ground, nailed his face to the grass, but the goalkeeper approached him and celebrated the loss of the shot to his face with an action that has sparked outrage on the networks.
Banega, during the match, had squandered a maximum penalty, for which the goalkeeper charged him twice.
The Argentine’s teammates reacted, they went on top of the goalkeeper, but it didn’t go any further.
King’s Cup👑🇸🇦
OITAVAS✅
Al-Hitthad eliminated or Al-Shabab penaltis us with the great performance of MARCELO GROHE!
At normal times, MilaGROHE hit the recovery of the Argentine Banega and the decision of the Polish Krychowiak.
In the last collection Banega erred and started a ruse with Grohe 🤭
+ pic.twitter.com/sS86aTuI1A
— Marcelo Santos 🇪🇪 (Conta Nova) (@MarceloCecel78) December 22, 2022
December 23, 2022, 02:21 PM
