It sounded at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa on waka wakathe official song of that championship, when the Colombian singer Shakira, his interpreter, and the footballer of the Spanish team Gerard Piqué they met, fell in love and became one of the most popular couples on the international scene.

After several months of negotiations between her lawyers, on December 1st Shakira and Piqué signed the agreement that will allow the singer to settle in 2023 with her children in Miami (United States), where he has a residence and where his maternal family has been residing for the last few years.

The agreement came after both expressed through a statement that they had done it to “guarantee the well-being” of their children.

After his signature, Piqué’s lawyer explained to the press that the two were already “calmer and more relaxed”.

But beyond the separation and custody of her children, Shakira will have to return to Spain in 2023, since the criminal case for various economic crimes against the Spanish public treasury is pending, for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years and two months. imprisonment and a fine of more than 23 million euros. Piqué, who continues with Clara Chia, You will seek new professional horizons.

Secret clause?

2022 has perhaps been the “annus horribilis” for both of them, not only because of the sentimental breakup, but also because of the legal situation of the singer, who will go to trial for her problems with the Spanish tax authorities, and the health of her father, admitted several times in a hospital in Barcelona.

For Piqué, the year that is ending was his retirement from football, announced last November before playing his last game with FC Barcelona, team to which he has always been linked and in which he had lost his ownership as a defender, in addition to his involvement in various controversies related to million-dollar contracts through the Spanish Football Federation.

Little, really, is known about the agreement, but two journalists dedicated themselves to investigating and released an unpublished clause.

Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, creators of the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, had contacts with people close to the couple who confirmed the agreement.

It is noted that the Colombian woman accepted that the vacation periods were for sasha and milan They will spend it with Piqué.

They also informed that the two children will live with their parents for ten days every month.

go every month.

