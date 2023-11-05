He Nottingham Forest defeated this Sunday Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in a match marked by a mistake Emiliano ‘el Dibu’ Martínez (2-0).

The Argentine, who was crowned this week as the best goalkeeper in the world with the award Lev Yashin, failed in the second goal for the ‘Tricky Trees’, when he cleared a shot from Orel Mangala from outside the area.

(Chicó makes a serious complaint for Cali’s offer of handouts)(Colombian athlete, between life and death in Mexico, family cries out for help)

Terrible

With that much, those of Steve Cooper They sentenced a game that turned very ugly in the fifth minute when Ola Aina He hooked a low ball from the edge of the area and placed it next to the base of a post.

Forest, which had not won since defeating Chelsea on matchday four, climbed to twelfth position in the table, with thirteen points, and left relegation eight points away.

Villa breaks a streak of six games without losing in all competitions and falls in the Premier League for the first time since September 3, when they were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield.

Unai Emery’s men are fifth with 22 points, five behind the leader and one of the Champions League places waiting for the team to play. Liverpool, fourth in the table.

(Fluminense, finally, is champion of the Copa Libertadores, in an emotional final against Boca)