Grok, the chatbot smart X (formerly Twitter), has just enabled “unhinged mode” and can now deliver responses with an “objectionable, inappropriate and offensive” approach. The modality was advanced in April of last year and has been described as an attempt by Elon Musk, owner of the social network, to fulfill the original promise of the assistant.

He bot conversational was launched at the end of 2023. It stands out for offering real-time responses based on information available in the web. It has the ability to generate and recognize images similar to DALL-E. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a touch of wit and has a rebellious personality. It will answer interesting queries that are rejected by most AI systems,” according to xAI, the company responsible for its development, also owned by Musk.

The existence of the unhinged mode was revealed through the platform’s question and answer section. This variant “is intended to respond in a way that could be objectionable, inappropriate and offensively funny, like an amateur comedian who is still learning the trade,” according to the portal.

Is it Grok, the chatbot of Musk, really conservative? Some Elon Musk fans worry that Grok, xAI’s answer to ChatGPT, is too politically liberal. But the nature of the AI ​​technology that powers you will make it difficult to “focus” your perspectives.

How to activate unhinged mode in Grok?

The X development team indicates that unhinged mode “may be available as a beta technology.” Tests carried out by WIRED en Español confirm that this option is not exclusive to paying users and can be activated in the free version of the assistant. To do so, simply enter the Grok section in the X interface and, within the conversation box, type the command: “activate crazy mode.”

The responses generated under this modality present notable differences compared to those provided in the fun mode, defined by the firm as a style that “has a rebellious streak and incorporates jokes, which makes it a unique and entertaining companion.” Unhinged mode uses coarser language and often includes dark humor. Interested parties can switch between crazy, fun or moderate modes simply by requesting it.

Grok has been criticized for generating false and misleading content on several occasions. In August, five senior United States officials denounced that the chatbot had spread misinformation about the presidential election after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the political race. Despite these accusations, Elon Musk defends that Grok is an “antidote” to the restrictions of other similar products such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. He assures that he has an “open spirit” that guarantees freedom of expression.

The artificial intelligence tool has also been questioned for its use of user data in its training processes. The platform argues that collecting this information is necessary to improve understanding of Grok, optimize the accuracy of his answers, “develop his sense of humor” and ensure that he “remains politically impartial.”