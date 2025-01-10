Grok, the chatbot of Artificial Intelligence has become independent from the social network where it was born. From now on, any iOS user will be able to chat with him and access his controversial responses through a dedicated application on the app Apple store.

Similar to ChatGPT, X separated its AI so that anyone can use Grok without having to enter Elon Musk’s social network. The app gives free access to the Grok 2 model that allows you to generate images and resolve user doubts through a conversation. For now, the application is in its beta phase and is only available within the United States.

It is not necessary to have an X account to take advantage of the app from Grok, but the developers recommend linking. If a user logs in, it gives the artificial intelligence system context to personalize the experience. The official Grok account mentions that, if a person’s profile is linked, the app You will have better information on news and sports that interest you, as well as relevant data about your environment.

The developers do not rule out the expansion of their chatbot. The team is working to create a web version of Grok where you can take advantage of its services without necessarily entering X. There are no plans to add subscription models to more advanced versions as ChatGPT does.

From its conception, X’s AI was created to respond to most of the issues that other similar products avoid. While some try not to generate answers on current issues such as politics or religious questions, Grok answers and even allows the response to be made public. “It is designed to answer questions with a touch of wit and has a rebellious personality. It will answer interesting queries that are rejected by most AI systems,” argues X.

Elon Musk believes that Grok is an “antidote” to the restrictions of other similar products such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. He assures that he has an “open spirit” that guarantees freedom of expression.

The interest in expanding the use of Grok has been affected by the ‘exodus’ effect experienced by . Currently Grok is X’s main product, although its dependence on the social network limited its scope.