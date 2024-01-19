The world is waiting Griselda, the new Netflix series starring Sofía Vergara, which will premiere on January 25. The Colombian has traveled to several countries and has skyrocketed expectations on a promotional tour that started in Spain. There she began what seems like a sure path to success: the Barranquilla woman's responses to the television show host The Anthill They went viral and generated a whole series of reflections around their spontaneity, humor and mental agility; and also about the sexist assumptions from which the interview would have been proposed. But now the plot takes a new turn with the appearance on stage of the children of the real Griselda Blanco, the drug trafficker on whom the series is based, who died in 2012. Her heirs would seek to prevent the premiere of the production.

According to the portal TMZ, an American entertainment news outlet known for its exclusives, the actress, who is also a co-producer of the series, appears as being sued by Griselda's children, who consider that unauthorized use is being made of their mother's image. . According to one of them, Michael Corleone Blanco—named after the son of the mafia boss of The Godfather—, in the past he had already lent his exclusivity, his life rights and those of his mother to another studio and other producers.

In an interview he gave to Colombian journalist Daniel Coronell on January 12, broadcast by radio station La W, he said that although he is grateful that a Colombian queen — “because that is what she is” — and a woman so strong in the industry is playing the role of his mother, it is also a “slap in the face” that he would not have consulted the family. When asked in the interview if he planned to sue, he responded: “At the moment my lawyers have suggested that I not talk about it.”

Griselda's life is worthy of a movie; Some productions have been made of it and books have been written about it. In January 2025, one written by Michael Corleone himself will be published, titled My mother, the godmother, in which he recounts what it meant to grow up as the son of the famous drug trafficking boss who started a criminal empire in a neighborhood of Medellín and came to control the cocaine market in New York and Miami, in the eighties, before Pablo Escobar, of whom she was a sponsor in the beginning, will consolidate. Although he does not deny the damage she did, he also does not stop seeing her through the eyes of her son. “Inside my heart, I only have love for that lady. Within my book I apologize to those affected by drug trafficking (…). “I am aware that my mother was not a saint, but in my mind and in my heart I cannot hate her like many hate her, because at the end of the day she was my mother, my best friend,” she says.

In accordance with TMZ, Michael's argument for filing the lawsuit comes from some interviews he gave between 2009 and 2022 to some young people who wanted to tell Griselda's story. They told him that they would look to offer it in Hollywood, and they would have proposed it to a producer and Netflix. According to the news portal, he was told “that Netflix was interested, but that they did not want to use any of the details or queries from the interviews he had done.” But Michael claims that he knew that the new series is based on many of his anecdotes and materials, and that he has not received any type of financial benefit for it. For Griselda's four children, the platform of streaming took their family history and wove, without their permission, the plot around them. Sofía Vergara, who arrived in Colombia this Thursday as part of her promotional tour, has not yet commented on the matter.

