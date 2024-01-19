In the recent episodes of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', the well-known judge Javier Masías He was absent, so some people related to gastronomy were invited to temporarily take his place. Thus, on last Thursday, January 18, the chef Rafael Piqueras He was the third member of the jury and accompanied Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli. However, not many knew that the professional chef is a relative of the remembered actor. Diego Bertie. In this note we tell you more about him.

Who is chef Rafael Piqueras?

Rafael Piqueras Bertie He is a Peruvian chef who leads the restaurant Osteria Burgos, as indicated on their social networks. He not only stands out for his gastronomic work, as he also shares content related to cooking on his Instagram account. Likewise, he publishes photos and videos of his day-to-day life with his partner and his two youngest daughters.

On the other hand, a detail that not many know about him is that he is the nephew of actor Diego Bertie and, on social networks, some viewers found a certain physical resemblance between the two. Furthermore, after learning of the artist's departure, he was one of those who dedicated heartfelt farewell messages to him.

How did Rafael Piqueras say goodbye to his uncle Diego Bertie?

On August 5, 2022, Peru woke up with the unfortunate news that Diego Bertie had died. After the death of the actor from soap operas such as 'Natacha', 'The successful Gómez', Among others, his relatives published heartfelt farewell messages, one of them was precisely his nephew Rafael Piqueraswho stressed that he will always remember him because many greeted him because of his physical resemblance.

Rafael Piqueras said goodbye to his uncle in 2022. Photo: Instagram capture/Rafael Piqueras

“Fly high, Diego, you were more than an uncle, you were a brother who accompanied me in very difficult times. I will never forget when I saw you in Ancón playing with Imagens; in the theater, doing masterful works. I could see them over and over again. You took me to the Fuego Azul shows with the band (…). I always received love from people for looking like you. Now you are going to meet your sister again, with whom you shared a lot, they liked the same things”, he wrote on his social networks.

Why doesn't Javier Masías appear in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Many of the followers of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' They wonder why the relentless judge Javier Masías no longer appears in the recent episodes of Latina's cooking reality show. Precisely the food critic himself was in charge of explaining the reason for his unexpected absence from the show. It happens that he is on vacation and on social networks he shares some photos of his stay in Argentina.

What did Javier Masías say when he saw that Rafael Piqueras would replace him in 'The Great Chef?

Javier Masías published a dedication to Rafael Piqueras upon learning that he would replace him on 'The Big Chef: Celebrities' during his absence. In this regard, the journalist was excited that the chef taught his teachings with the participants.

“Luxury replacement…Student of Ferrán Adriá and the first Peruvian on the stage of Madrid Fusión”, commented Farmhouses.

Rafael Piqueras in 'The Great Celebrity Chef'. Photo: Instagram/Rafael Piqueras

Who was eliminated from 'The Big Chef: Celebrities'?

In the episode of Thursday January 18where chef Rafael Piqueras participated, unfortunately The participant Armando Machuca was eliminated. The actor said goodbye with emotional words. In addition, the judges gave him some positive words, before he leaves the reality kitchen forever.



