José Antonio Griñán suffers from “high risk” cancer that needs “combined and urgent treatment”. The defense of the former president of the Junta de Andalucía will present this Friday before the Provincial Court of Seville the medical reports and the pertinent documentation to request that it suspend the order for admission to prison that this same court issued on Thursday, giving Griñán and seven other exalted officials of the regional government have a period of ten days to go to jail, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on January 1.

The former Andalusian president, who does not have metastases, learned of the diagnosis only eight days ago, as revealed by Griñán himself to ‘El Periódico de España’ and sources close to him have confirmed to this newspaper.

Griñán’s lawyer, José María Calero, will defend in his letter that his client, sentenced to six years in prison for embezzlement in the “ERE case”, cannot be adequately treated for cancer in prison.

The circumstance occurs that on Thursday the Provincial Court of Seville itself agreed to provisionally suspend the entry into prison of another of the convicted, the former Deputy Minister of Employment Agustín Barberá, based on article 80.4 of the Penal Code (“very serious illness with incurable conditions ».)

On Thursday, the Court dismissed the appeals of those convicted of the political piece of the ‘ERE case’ and required seven of them, including the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, to voluntarily enter a prison within a period of ten days.

Petition for clemency



In his appeal rejected on Thursday, Griñán, who has requested pardon from the Government of Pedro Sánchez, demanded that the court “set a reasonable period of time greater than the agreed ten days, for the beginning of the execution of the custodial sentence of freedom”, specifically proposing “three months” to “avoid compliance (of the prison sentence) that could be failed, unnecessary or inappropriate”. “Because what is undeniable is that if the partial pardon were granted or the nullity question for which the reduction of the sentence to two years is considered, the imprisonment that is ordered would be unsuccessful, improper or inadmissible, that is to say , unnecessary ”, exposed his defense.

However, the Court rejected those arguments outright on Thursday. Apart from the fact that it maintained that Griñán “raise issues that have already been resolved in the appealed order and there is no data or circumstance that allows the resolution issued to be amended”, the First Section of the Hearing insisted that “there is no reason for a postponement (three months) of serving the custodial sentence, lacking legal support and which would mean a comparative injury to the rest of the prisoners and an arbitrary decision lacking justification.