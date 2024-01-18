Against Vinicius, defiant and provocative throughout the game, racing down the right wing near the end of the first half of extra time, he invented Griezmann scored a spectacular goal, with his left foot, from a small angle, which made the Metropolitano explode. It was 3-2 in a tense and rough match that was more than brilliant.

A round trip as is customary in recent derbies. Neither Oblak nor Lunin had their night. The two gave away two goals. Atlético 1-1 and Madrid 2-1. Joselu equalized two minutes after taking the field and forced extra time, one more in the capital derby.

And Griezmann burst into extra time, honored before the game for having surpassed Luis Aragonés as the entity's all-time top scorer. The French invented something spectacular.

A goal celebrated like never before at the Metropolitano. Its both 175 and 3-2. Griezmann left Vinicius behind, rebuked by Simeone at the end of the match before extra time for his celebrations. And criticized by Ancelotti for returning for protesting more than playing. Vinicius did not do what he promised after beating Barcelona in the Super Cup. He provoked and angered the public. He didn't respect it. He was wrong again. His attitude has no justification. Ancelotti has a problem with him.

Griezmann saved the honor of his people and filled his people with pride. He made it 3-2 and left Vinicius on the ground. The explosion was brutal. Even greater when Riquelme scored 4-2. The revenge was consummated. And Vinicius left defeated. Also Real Madrid, for the second time this year at the Metropolitano. 3-1 in the league and 4-2 in the Cup.

Griezmann saved Atlético's honor.

The top scorer in the history of Atlético Madrid appeared. And how. Great goal from Antoine Griezmann. This is how they scored 3-2 against Real Madrid for the 8th round of the Copa del Rey 🏆🇪🇸.pic.twitter.com/Gx94eRakyP — VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 18, 2024

SPORTS AND EFE

