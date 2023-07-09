Recently, Aztec TV unveiled the cast of his New serie from television they called ‘Dr. Lucia‘, project with which plans to win back the audience that its content has been lost.

It was during the broadcast last Thursday, July 6, of the TV Azteca star program, ‘come joy‘, which welcomed two famous ex-stars of the competition, Televisa.

This is Marimar Vega, Anna Laevska, Mauritius Islands and Kuno Becker, who star in the project that marks their return to the small screen, something that took many by surprise because students were part of important content on Televisa.

For his part, Marimar Vega assured that she is very happy to return to Aztec TV after a decade, television house with which she began her career as an actress.

About the story of the series, they revealed that it takes place in the emergency room of a busy hospital, and the script talks about two very talented women in medicine, although they have problems with each other because they fight for something in common, to save lives.

Ana Layevska and Marimar have the role of said doctors, while Mauricio Islas is the director of the hospital center and Kuno one of the leading men of the production that will surely be a success.

Until now, the premiere date has not been revealed, but the announcement will be made through TV Azteca 7 very soon.

