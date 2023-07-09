Angelika Hutter, the 32-year-old German motorist who killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, in Santo Stefano di Cadore last Thursday was traveling at at least 70 kilometers an hour, at a point where the limit is 50. Belluno), mowing them down with his own car. This is confirmed by a video acquired by the Carabinieri of Belluno from a garage. The military also collected the words of a witness who saw the woman arguing furiously with a person, getting into the car and leaving again squealing a few moments before the tragic epilogue. Therefore, the hypothesis of a voluntary investment is not excluded.

The video acquired by the Carabinieri of Belluno from an auto repair shop close to the scene of the tragic accident shows the black Audi driven by Angelika Hutter speeding along a straight section at clearly high speed a few seconds before the terrible impact. The exercise is that of Silvano Da Rin, who together with the commander of the Carabinieri of the local station was the first to find himself in front of the scene of the investment.

One hypothesis that is not excluded is that the investment by the little family from Favaro Veneto (Venice) may have been deliberate, the result of uncontrolled rage. This thesis is supported by the lack of any sign of braking, the fact that at that point the road was straight and that the military, who also today carried out an inspection for further checks, did not ascertain any skid sign before the point of impact .