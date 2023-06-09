The Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has announced this Friday that today has been her last “school strike for the climate”, since she has just graduated from high school. The young woman, 20 years old, has published on his account on the social network Twitter a photo in which he poses with other young people wearing the traditional hat that Scandinavians receive when they finish high school. “School strike week 251. I graduated today, which means I can no longer go on a school strike for the weather. This is the last school strike for me ”, she explained.

Thunberg has assured that she will continue to attend these protests, but has clarified: “It can no longer be called a school strike. We simply have no choice but to do everything we can. The fight has only just begun.”

In September 2018 and at just 15 years old, the environmentalist began a weekly protest in front of the Swedish Parliament to demand firm action against climate change. The then adolescent she decided to sit in front of the institution, with a handmade banner that read: “School strike for the climate.” Meanwhile, her father, Svante, watched her from afar. The initiative spread like wildfire through social networks while its fame grew. In just over a year, he managed to bring together four million people in the largest climate protest in history, on September 20, 2019. This strike was later followed by people around the world and gave rise to the global movement Fridays for Future.

The initiative moved to COP26, held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, where the Swede denounced the immobility of politicians with a resounding phrase: “The climate summit has become a two-week festival to wash their conscience, where everything stays the same and everything is blah, blah, blah.” The next morning the Scottish capital woke up covered with posters that read: “Climate Action so far: Blah, Blah, Blah” (“Climate action so far: blah blah blah”). Among the thousands of young people who joined this movement were representatives of indigenous peoples from the Amazon, Latin America, Asia and different African countries.

The activist has maintained a ban on traveling by plane for years due to the enormous environmental impact generated by flights, she cycles around her city, follows a vegan diet, and also does not buy new clothes, but second-hand ones. Thunberg champions these daily acts that are an example for many. The young woman confessed that she would never have imagined that her initiative would lead to anything and she has denounced that the world continues to move in the “wrong” direction.

A global phenomenon

The Swede has become a global phenomenon with millions of followers on social networks, has been chosen as person of the year by the magazine Time and nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize. In addition, she has managed to meet with all kinds of world figures —from Pope Francis to former US President Barack Obama— and give speeches before the UN and at the main climate summits.

Leading the protests to mitigate the climate crisis has also earned her strong criticism from some immobile sectors —especially, from the extreme right—, who accuse her of seeking a setback in society. She has always stood her ground: “It just shows how fragile some people are who do not want to be lectured, especially if it is done by a young woman,” Thunberg explained in an interview with this newspaper.

