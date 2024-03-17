Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Paul Grega, a player for Shabab Al-Ahly, won first place in the Al-Hamriyah Road Cycling Race for the adult and under-23 categories for clubs and amateur citizens and residents, which was held with a large participation of 83 riders from 13 teams, and was organized by the Cycling Federation within the local league championship for clubs and teams, and was attended by Dr. Yasser Al-Dokhi. Secretary General of the Union.

Sufyan Hadi (Abu Dhabi Club) came in second place, Saif Al Kaabi (Shabab Al-Ahly) came in third place, and in the under-23 category, Osama Sibahi, from Abu Dhabi Club, won first place, followed by Youssef Al-Shehhi (Shabab Al-Ahly) and Zayed Al-Obaidli (Abu Dhabi Club). .

The amateur teams race witnessed Dubai Police dominating the top three places, with Hamad Al Sabri, Farouk Mahmoud and Hareb Ibrahim winning, and after the end of the race, Dr. Yasser Al Dokhi crowned the winners of the various categories.