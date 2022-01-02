With a Twitter post, Greg Lobanov, author of successful independent titles such as Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Wanderson, announced to be working on a new project, of which he shared a very small taste with a GIF.

“I waited a long time before letting everyone know: I’m working on something new with the Chicory team: A Colorful Tale,” said Lobanov. “I can’t wait to be able to say more about it! I hope to be able to share details in 2022.”

The message is accompanied by a very short GIF of a bizarre but at the same time adorable creature, which in all probability is linked to Lobanov’s new mysterious project.

Given that Lobanov has “waited a long time” before announcing that he is working on a new project, we can guess that the game has been in production for several months, perhaps even before the launch of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, which arrived on PC , PS5 and PS4 in June last year.

If you don’t know what we are talking about, this is a top-down adventure in a world where the player can draw on anything, like in a kind of coloring book. It will be necessary to exploit this peculiarity to solve puzzles, with the aim of bringing the colors back into the world, which disappeared together with the superstar Chicory.

To find out more, we recommend reading Chicory’s review: A Colorful Tale by our Nicola Armondi who praises Lobanov’s work describing it as “a magnificent, sweet, refined adventure, which hits where it hurts the most while giving you hope for the future. Both on a narrative and artistic level it is simple and for this reason perfect. The gameplay is varied and challenging enough to stay interested throughout the adventure and the metroidvania structure makes it enjoyable to re-explore the environments. The only limitation could be to use controllers: the mouse has a level of immediacy that is fundamental in Chicory; if you can, prioritize the PC version.“