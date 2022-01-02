Coronavirus Police emptied a restaurant in Pieksämäki that violated corona restrictions

The Eastern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency and the police are continuing to investigate the case.

Eastern Finland The police department says it emptied a restaurant in the center of Pieksämäki in Southern Savonia on Saturday because the restaurant had not complied with corona regulations.

Police checked a liquor restaurant just before midnight on Saturday and found the restaurant to be operating in violation of current interest rates. Police emptied and closed the restaurant.

In South Savo, restaurants can be open until the evening and drinks must be stopped at five. In on-premises restaurants, only half of the customer seats may be used.

The Eastern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency and the police are continuing to investigate the case.