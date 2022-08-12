The Local Government Board yesterday gave the green light to the transfer of the San Antón soccer field to FC Cartagena, as LA TRUTH announced in its August 2 edition. The club intends to invest around one million euros in the renovation of the facility, which has practically no use and has been abandoned for years, for the 600 kids who are part of its youth academy. The agreement approved by the City Council has a duration of eight years, but after the first four [en 2026] It would be time to sit down every year to renew the document, as this newspaper detailed.

The conditions of this agreement have not been agreed jointly with Efesé, in a statement released by the City Council independently to the club. The black-and-white entity has always preferred long-term use of the facility [el máximo permitido son 75], since it is going to invest one of the six million euros of the CVC fund. The transfer is for “four years, extendable for others that would be renewed [o no] annually,” according to the statement. Municipal sources recalled that these are the deadlines.

At La Manga Club, until 2050



This would be the second phase of the albinegra sports city. The first was made public a month ago and is underway at three La Manga Club courses. The club chaired by Paco Belmonte spends more than two million euros here. But the conditions agreed with the Hesperia group, which manages this Los Belones complex, are for exclusive use until 2050 and with the possibility of executing a purchase option at any time.

In the case of disembarking in San Antón under these conditions, Efesé is willing to reserve the field several hours a week for the neighborhood soccer team: Gimnástica Abad. The condition is that this club, under minimum, have teams in federated competitions. The idea of ​​​​Cartagena is to replace the land with first-rate artificial grass, put stands, changing rooms, LED lighting and rooms for coaches and workers from its quarry. In total there are 12,000 square meters of surface.