Radamel Falcao García enters the field in the match against Real Sociedad.
Rodrigo Jimenez. Eph
Radamel Falcao García enters the pitch in the match against Real Sociedad.
The striker wore the number 3 jersey last season.
August 11, 2022, 07:52 PM
Colombian striker Radamel Falcaowho last season wore number 3 with the Vallecano Raychanges his number for his second year in the Madrid team and starts wearing the 9 that his partner gives him Randy Nteka.
The 9 of the Tiger
Falcao will debut his new number in his league debut against Barcelonaat the Camp Nou, as confirmed on the LaLiga registration portal, in which Nteka also appears with the 11.
With this change, Falcao returns to wearing the number nine that has accompanied him for almost his entire professional career in teams such as Porto, Atlético de Madrid and Monaco.
Falcao faces his second season at Rayo. In the first, weighed down by injuries, he played 25 games, 9 as a starter, and scored six goals in 938 minutes of play.
Why did he have 3?
Falcao wore the number 3 in Rayo Vallecano in tribute to his father Radamel, as he himself explained from the lectern placed in the field of Rayo Vallecano in his presentation.
“The number 3 was available and for my father it had a lot of meaning. He has been very important to me, he transmitted to me the passion and love for this sport, he played with this number and it was the one he liked the most,” said Falcao.
“And what better tribute for him, who is no longer with me, with us, than to play with number 3,” concluded the Colombian.
EFE
