A little less than a week before the new municipal Corporation is set up, the outgoing local government has announced the launch of new actions within the framework of the rehabilitation and renovation plan for sports facilities. The cost of the works is one million euros and includes, as a main reference, the construction of the new stands and changing rooms for the football field. This project has a cost of about 700,000 euros, and the stands will have the capacity to accommodate 800 spectators.

Likewise, the City Council’s package of works includes the renovation of electrical installations and roofs, “actions that are contributing to energy efficiency in the facilities and to avoiding the infiltration of leaks”, especially in the Roldán covered pavilion, with a budget of more than 90,000 euros, according to municipal sources. In the center of Balsicas, the electrical installation of the athletics track and the sports center in general will be modified and repaired.

New residence for the elderly



The local executive has also signed the award of a concession to build and operate the new Torre Pacheco residence for the elderly for 75 years. The company, the only one that appeared in the procedure, is Residencia de Mayores Torre Pacheco, SL, and must pay a fee of 16,615 euros per year plus VAT. The estimated construction period is four years. The budget for the work will exceed 7.5 million euros.

According to the project, the residence will have 120 beds in double and single rooms, with a constructed area of ​​5,585 square meters on a central plot of the Virgen del Pasico urbanization, in which all beds have an oxygen intake. The forecast for job creation is between 50 and 65 people when it is fully operational.