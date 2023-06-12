Last Saturday the Mexican team It was measured against its Cameroon counterpart at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, drawing with a score of 2-2.
The Argentine coach Diego Cocca decided to use an alternate team to play this commitment. The national goals were the work of Israel Reyes and Kevin Álvarez.
It should be noted that it was a difficult game and the African team was up twice on the scoreboard. The errors of the Aztec team were about to cost dearly, although, in the end, at 96′ Álvarez appeared to avoid defeat.
When does El Tri play in the Nations League?
Now Mexico’s next commitment will be in the Nations Leaguewhen the next Thursday June 15 face the combined USA on the pitch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It is expected that for this match the technical director Diego Cocca will already use his starting eleven to face the team from the neighboring country.
It should be noted that the last time they met was on April 19 on the field of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. On that occasion they tied 1-1 with goals from Uriel Antuna and Jesús Ferreira, respectively.
This is how a new opportunity is presented to the Tricolor to be able to defeat the staunch rival, who has been master and lord in the most recent encounters in which the faces have been seen.
You can enjoy the game next Thursday June 15o’clock 8:00 p.m. through the Azteca TV signal, TUDN and Channel 5.
