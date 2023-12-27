Dubai (Etihad)

In 2023, the Dubai International Marine Sports Club achieved a number of gains that are consistent with the goals of the club’s direction and strategic plan 2021-2027, including working to enable sustainability in the sports field and preserve the environment and wildlife on water bodies through the various activities it organizes, which are environmentally friendly. .

The most notable achievement of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club is that it received the Sustainability Award in the sports field in the ninth session of the (Dubai Sports Excellence Model), due to its consideration of sustainability in its work, and the fact that 79% of the events organized by the club are environmentally friendly races.

On the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties, the club, in cooperation with the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, organized a rowing boat rally on the waters of the canal in the heart of the Dubai Marina front, in order to raise awareness of environmental preservation, sustainability and climate issues.

The Great March was held in partnership with the international organization “The Rowing Channel”, which is based in China and operates under the slogan (Clean Water and Zero Carbon). Its campaign began in Sharm El-Sheikh, which hosted the 27th session of the COP Conference, and continued until the 28th session was held in Dubai, where it succeeded in reaching… More than 100 destinations around the world since September 2021, which witnessed the launch in the city of Yangzhou in eastern China on the Grant Canal, which is the longest and oldest canal in the history of the world.

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, continues his efforts within the Environment Group of the International Federation of Marine Racing for the third session in a row as the oldest member of the committee since his selection by the World Congress in the 2012-2016, 2016-2020 and then 2020-2024 sessions, where The committee has made significant strides to reduce carbon emissions, use environmentally friendly engines, and take initiatives to utilize alternative energy in speed racing.