The 2023 championship was dominated by Red Bull and Max Vertappen, with the Dutchman being able to reach the top step of the podium on 19 out of 22 occasions. Despite the orange dominance however, the vintage showed a certain variety of appearances on the podiumwith 11 drivers managing to finish in the top-3 on at least one occasion, four more than in 2022.

Gasly's flash in Zandvoort

Among these was the French Pierre Gaslywho in his first year at the wheel of the Alpine took away the satisfaction of finish ahead of his teammate-rival Esteban Ocon in the standings. The former Red Bull driver's best result arrived in Zandvoort, immediately after the summer break, with a surprising third place finish at the end of a race conditioned by unstable weather which forced teams and drivers to continually dance between dry tires and the intermediate ones.

Right there reactivity of the Alpine box wall on that occasion it was underlined by the former head of strategy of the Aston Martin team, Bernie Collinswhich for the official Formula 1 website has identified the best strategic team calls during 2023. The most effective in his opinion was precisely this which allowed Gasly, who started 12th in the race, to cross the finish line in fourth place, and was then promoted to third thanks to the five-second penalty inflicted on Sergio Perez.

Decisive strategy

“Gasly was among the first to pit at the end of the first lap – explained Collins, analyzing the moves made in the race by the French driver and his team – the rider-wall combination read the conditions well to switch to the intermediate tyreallowing Gasly to move up from 12th to third in the first laps.”. The moves implemented in the later stages of the race were also spot on according to Aston Martin's former Head of Race Strategy.

“The switch to dry tires on lap 11 occurred slightly late, but allowed Gasly to run in the dry in fourth position, defending himself from Sainz. A subsequent pit stop for a second set of softs allowed him to be in a better position in the final laps as the rain returned. Finally Gasly made an excellent final pass to the intermediates and was able to maintain the position until the end of the race“.